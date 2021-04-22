

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $141.0 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $126.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.5 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $156.5 Mln. vs. $141.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34



