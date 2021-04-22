

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.36 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $5.66 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.70 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $19.67 billion from $19.83 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.70 Bln. vs. $6.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $19.67 Bln vs. $19.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $17.8 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $72.5 Bln



