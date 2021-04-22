

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $335 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $74 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.7 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $2.7 Bln vs. $2.7 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRSTENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de