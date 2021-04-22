

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $322 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $394 million or $3.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $1.80 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $394 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.46 vs. $2.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.96 -Revenue (Q1): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 to $13.50



