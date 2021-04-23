

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March figures for consumer prices, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, overall inflation and core CPI both were down 0.4 percent on year.



Japan also will see April results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in March, their scores were 52.7, 48.3 and 49.9, respectively.



Singapore will provide consumer price numbers for March; in February, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI gained an annual 0.2 percent.



Taiwan will release March numbers for retail sales and industrial production. In February, sales were up 12.81 percent in year and output gained an annual 2.96 percent.



Hong Kong will see Q2 results for its business confidence index and March figures for consumer prices. In Q1, the business confidence index score was -17, while inflation was up 0.3 percent on year in February.



New Zealand will provide March data for credit card spending; in February, card spending tumbled 12.4 percent on year.



Australia will see April numbers for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics; in March, their scores were 57.0, 55.5 and 55.5, respectively.



