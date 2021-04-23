

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $107.32 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $21.68 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $115.21 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 303.7% to $327.45 million from $81.11 million last year.



Sinovac Biotech Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $115.21 Mln. vs. $23.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $327.45 Mln vs. $81.11 Mln last year.



