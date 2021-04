BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit publishes Eurozone flash PMI data. The flash composite index is forecast to drop to 52.8 in April from 53.2 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



The euro was quoted at 130.09 against the yen, 1.2055 against the greenback, 0.8683 against the pound and 1.1046 against the franc at 3:55 am ET.



