

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) said the company has made a good start to the 2021 year across all three divisions. The company plans to vigorously implement Roadmap 2025. For 2021, the company projects revenue growth in constant currency terms of more than 7 percent. The company expects an EBIT margin before special items of 6 to 8 percent in 2021.



The Schaeffler Group expects to generate free cash flow before cash in and outflows for M&A activities of around 100 million euros in 2021.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG are proposing that the general meeting approve payment for the 2020 year of a dividend of 0.24 euros per common share, and 0.25 euros per common non-voting share.



