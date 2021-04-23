

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported that its preliminary first-quarter consolidated sales rose to 10.259 billion euros, from 9.913 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 8.1%.



Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was 8.6%.



The company said the outlook for fiscal 2021 remains unchanged.



The company said in March that it expected global light vehicle production for fiscal 2021 would increase by 9% to 12% from fiscal 2020. Consolidated sales were expected to be approximately 40.5 billion to 42.5 billion euros and the adjusted EBIT margin was anticipated to be in the range of approximately 5% to 6%.



