

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $8.45 billion from $8.46 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q1): $8.45 Bln vs. $8.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $34.0 - $34.8 Bln



