

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) Friday announced that its Supervisory Board at its meeting extended the appointments of management board members Martin Daum and Harald Wilhelm .



The appointment of Daum, 61" as member of the board of management for Daimler AG and Chief Executive of Daimler Truck AG, was extended until 2025.



Further, the appointment of Wilhelm, 55, management board member of Daimler AG, and responsible for Finance, Controlling and Daimler Mobility, was extended until 2027.



Daum has been a management board member since 2017 after serving as President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. Following the planned spin-off of a majority stake in Daimler Truck AG, Daum plans to leave Daimler AG and to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at stock market listed Daimler Truck company.



Wilhelm has been in the board since 2019 and was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Airbus Group. Wilhelm's appointment as management board member responsible for Finance and Controlling at Mercedes-Benz AG was also extended.



Further, Joe Kaeser was on Thursday appointed to the supervisory board of Daimler Truck AG. He will be proposed as the candidate for chairman of the supervisory board of Daimler Truck.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de