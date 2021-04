HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said Friday that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Plischke, will resign from the company effective as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2021. Plischke has been serving in the Supervisory Board as Chairman since 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de