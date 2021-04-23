

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) said, in June, the company is adding more than 480 daily flights to its U.S. schedule to offer an average of over 3,100 total daily domestic flights to more than 240 U.S. destinations. This includes the addition of new flights to Hawaii, Alaska and Montana.



United will fly over 40 flights to the Hawaiian Islands on peak days in June. The airline will operate over 500 daily flights to 66 national park destinations.



Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic planning and scheduling at United, said: 'June is historically the beginning of the peak summer travel season and ramping up to over 3,500 total daily flights across the system this June underscores the continued demand for leisure travel and our responsiveness to meeting that demand.'



