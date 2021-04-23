

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms, citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The Enoki comes in clear plastic and green package with the description 'Enoki Mushroom' in English and labeled 'Product of Korea'. The UPC is 809165582015.



The recalled products were distributed to CA, IL, and TX through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores across the United States.



The recall was initiated after the routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g package of Enoki.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the Los Angeles, California-based company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled products.



The distribution of the product has been suspended, and consumers are to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund..



In similar recalls, Guan's Mushroom Co. earlier this week called back all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom for the same concerns.



Last year, many companies had recalled Enoki mushrooms, which are generally popular in East Asian cuisine, following reports of deaths and hospitalizations due to suspected Listeria contamination.



Guan's Mushroom in March 2020 had called back all cases of 200g/7.05 ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom and Brooklyn, New York-based H&C Food Inc in April 2020 recalled select Enoki mushrooms for the same concerns.



