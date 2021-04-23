

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook said it is planning to seek direct user feedback to prioritize the contents in the News Feed, the primary system through which users are exposed to content posted on the network.



Starting this spring, the company will incorporate this feedback into its News Feed ranking process.



With the planned changes, the social media network hopes to show people more content they want to see and less of what they don't.



News Feed's aim is to arrange the posts from friends, Groups and Pages one follows to show what matters most to the person at the top of the feed. The Facebook algorithm uses thousands of signals to rank posts for each News Feed. News Feed highlights information that includes profile changes, upcoming events, and birthdays, among other updates.



In a post, Aastha Gupta, Product Management Director, said the company is building on already introduced surveys by asking new questions about the content people find valuable as well as the content people don't enjoy seeing in their News Feed.



The planned changes to news feed ranking will be focused around four feedback-driven signals. These include 'whether people find a post inspirational', 'Gauging interest in certain topics,' 'Better understanding content people want to see less of,' and 'Making it easier to give feedback directly on a post.'



Gupta said, 'While a post's engagement - or how often people like it, comment on it, or share it - can be a helpful indicator that it's interesting to people, this survey-driven approach, which largely occurs outside the immediate reaction to a post, gives a more complete picture of the types of posts people find most valuable and what kind of content detracts from their News Feed experience.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de