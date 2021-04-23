

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mother's Day spending is expected to increase $1.4 billion this year to a record total of $28.1 billion from last year, according to the annual Mother's Day consumer survey released by National Retail Federation or NRF, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.



The second Sunday in May is celebrated as Mother's Day every year to honor the mothers in the family. Mother's Day traditionally involves presenting moms with flowers, cards, candies and other gifts.



'There is a lot of consumer optimism around Mother's Day this year as more people are getting vaccinated and stimulus checks are being distributed,' NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.



Consumers are expected to make up for the lost chance to celebrate the day last year due to pandemic-induced lockdown. This year about 83 percent of U.S. adults are estimated to celebrate the day. Most of them are planning to be with family, making travel plans and organizing a special brunch or outing.



According to the survey of 7,818 U.S. adults 18 and older, this year consumers plan to spend an average of $220.48 on Mother's Day items, the highest in the survey's history. This is also $16 more than that planned for last year.



Out of the Mother's Day items, Jewelry will account for more than half (59 percent) of the $1.4 billion increase in spending, while electronics will account for over one-quarter (28 percent). These items will be the drivers for the total spending growth over last year.



Consumers in the age group of 25 to 34 years are planning to spend $367.08 on average or $99 more than last year, with higher dollar items like jewelry or electronics planned. These shoppers are also more likely to be buying for spouses and other recipients like grandmothers or friends.



Nearly half or 49 percent say they are planning a special Mother's Day outing such as a brunch or other activity. Among the gifts planned, greeting cards tops the list with 72 percent followed by flowers with 68 percent.



As the survey was conducted during the height of the pandemic-induced shutdowns between April 1 and 9, one-third or 34 percent of the consumers plan to purchase their Mother's Day gifts online. This percentage is down from 2020 when shoppers were dealing with mandated shutdowns, but still above pre-pandemic levels.



Meanwhile, 28 percent of consumers also plan to shop at department stores, 26 percent at specialty stores like florists or jewelers and 23 percent at small businesses.



