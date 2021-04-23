

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported a preliminary pre-tax profit of 117.3 million euros in the first quarter of the financial year 2021, exceeding current market expectations. The performance was especially attributable to the gratifying results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, as well as a contribution of 42.5 million euros from Aurubis AG, a participating investment included at equity.



Almost all segments reported a steady increase in their monthly results over the course of the quarter.



The Salzgitter Group's external sales were 2.1 billion euros, thereby remaining stable compared with last year's 2.1 billion euros.



The company raised its pre-tax profit outlook for financial year 2021 to a range of 300 million euros - 400 million euros from the prior estimation of 150 million euros - 200 million euros.



