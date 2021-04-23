

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - 65471 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, taking the national total to 31930271. This is higher than the 7-day average of 61774.



911 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 584226, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 719.



Michigan, which had been the worst COVID hot spot in the country for weeks, recorded 120 deaths Thursday, the worst in the country.



Florida recorded the highest number of new COVID cases - 6684 - among U.S. states.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet at 11 AM ET Friday to vote on updated recommendations for use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The advisers will examine if a few cases of blood clot reported in women who received the vaccine are connected to a rare blood clotting syndrome called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).



Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 presented these symptoms 6 to 13 days after they were vaccinated, and one of them died recently. These incidents prompted CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration to recommend suspension of using J&J vaccine in the country.



Meanwhile, a poll conducted by Washington Post in collaboration with Kaiser Family Foundation has found that about 3 in 10 medical professionals in the U.S. have considered leaving the job after suffering trauma, burnout and disillusionment in the fight against COVID-19. About 60 percent of doctors, nurses, technicians, administrative staff and other health-care workers who were surveyed said stress from the pandemic has harmed their mental health, while more than half reported burnout.



According to the poll, about 6 in 10 health-care workers say most Americans are not taking enough precautions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.



India, struggling to cope up with the devastating second wave, broke the record for the highest number of daily cases globally for the second day in a row. The country, which is only behind the U.S., reported 332,730 new cases on Thursday. As per the Indian Ministry of Health records, the total number of people who were infected with coronavirus in the country has crossed 16 million. More than 1 million cases were reported in the last four days.



