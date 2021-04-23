

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Friday, as traders, looking for direction, largely stayed cautious.



The continuous surge in coronavirus cases in major Asian countries India and Japan, and possibility of fresh restrictions on movements raised concerns about the pace of economic rebound.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 24.36 points or 0.22% at 11,200.54. The index touched a high of 11,217.89 and a low of 11,130.31 in the session.



Roche Holding and Lonza Group ended lower by about 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Novartis, Swisscom, Nestle and Swiss Re lost 0.3 to 0.6%.



Credit Suisse gained about 2.25%, rebounding well after previous session's drop. Swatch Group gained 1.8%, while Sika and Geberit ended higher by 1.17% and 0.91%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Galenica Sante declined 1.25%. Flughafen Zurich, Swiss Prime Site, Tecan Group, Vifor Pharma, Adecco and Temenos Group ended lower by 0.5 to 0.65%.



OC Oerlikon Corp gained 3.75%. SIG Combibloc, Kuehne & Nagel, Logitech and VAT Group moved up 1.2 to 1.6%.



