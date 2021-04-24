

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YYBA has recalled about 15,000 Welmate Lidocaine Numbing Cream due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement.



According to the company, the packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled cream, store it in a safe location out of reach of children and contact YYBA for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund.



No incidents or injuries have been reported.



The recalled products sold online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com and wellspringmeds.com from August 2020 through March 2021 for about $20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de