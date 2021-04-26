

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to 39 million euros from 38 million euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.04 euros, unchanged from last year.



Quarterly sales grew to 3.83 billion euros from 3.69 billion euros in the previous year. Comparable sales growth was 9%.



Looking ahead, while it continues to see uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 across the world, the company expects increased demand in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses.



The company now plans to deliver low-to-mid-single-digit comparable sales growth for the group in 2021, compared to the earlier projection of low-single-digit growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

