

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole Italia said, based on the provisional results, approximately 90.94% of CreVal shares subject to the offer and representing approximately 88.71% of the share capital of CreVal have been tendered. As a result, and taking into account the 2.45% stake in CreVal already owned, Crédit Agricole Italia will now hold a total of approximately 91.17% of the share capital of CreVal.



The price paid by Crédit Agricole Italia is of 12.270 euros per share, ex dividend. Also, a dividend of 0.230 euros per share will be paid on 28 April 2021 by CreVal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREDIT AGRICOLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de