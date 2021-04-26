

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) Tagrisso or osimertinib has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumour resection with curative intent.



The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency's positive Opinion was based on results from the ADAURA Phase III trial where Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 80%.



Tagrisso is approved to treat early-stage lung cancer in more than fifteen countries, including the US and China, and additional global regulatory reviews are ongoing. Tagrisso is also approved for the 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC and for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC in the EU, the US, Japan, China and many other countries.



