

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence improved in April, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Monday.



The business confidence index rose to 96.8 in April from 96.6 in the previous month. The score was forecast to rise to 97.8.



The current conditions index came in at 94.1, up from 93.1 in March but below the expected level of 94.4.



At the same time, the expectations indicator dropped to 99.5 from 100.3 a month ago. Economists had forecast the reading to rise to 101.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de