

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $182.9 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $178.7 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $211.2 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $507.6 million from $486.5 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $211.2 Mln. vs. $205.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $507.6 Mln vs. $486.5 Mln last year.



