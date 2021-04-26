

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super World Trading Inc. recalled about 26,270 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) imported Siluriformes products as they are ineligible products imported from China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.



The products were imported from the People's Republic of China, a country ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States, FSIS noted.



China is is eligible to import raw Siluriformes products into the United States, but not processed or RTE Siluriformes products.



The recall involves 4.23-oz or 120 gms of plastic tray and cover packages containing 'Golden Spoon Hot Pot Fish Chips' with no Best By date and a time, no establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection.



The fish products were shipped to retail and wholesale locations across the U.S. The recall was initiated after the issue was discovered during a routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



However, the Brooklyn, New York-based company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.



Super World Trading warned consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them and urged them to either thrown them away or return them to the place of purchase.



In January, San Lorenzo, California-based Golden Pearl Trading Corp. also recalled about 12,054 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) imported Siluriformes products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the U.S. The products were also imported from Singapore, a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the U.S.



