

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission is suing AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN), saying the British-Swedish drug company delayed deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccines to the Europe.



Stella Kyriakides, the European commissioner for health and food safety, tweeted Monday, 'Our priority is to ensure COVID19 vaccine deliveries take place to protect the health of [Europeans].'



Kyriakides tweeted, 'This is why @EU_Commission has decided jointly with all Member States to bring legal proceedings against AstraZeneca. Every vaccine dose counts. Every vaccine dose saves lives.'



AstraZeneca said in response that it has fully complied with the advance purchase agreement with the European Commission and will strongly defend itself in court. The company believes any litigation is without merit.



The company said it is about to deliver almost 50 million doses to European countries by the end of April, in line with its forecast.



The company noted that it is making progress addressing the technical challenges and its output is improving, but the production cycle of a vaccine is very long which means these improvements take time to result in increased finished vaccine doses.



