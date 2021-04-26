

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ING Group (ING) said that its Annual General Meeting adopted all agenda items, including the annual accounts for 2020, discharge of the (former) members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and the dividend for 2020.



The AGM also approved the appointments of Ljiljana Cortan and reappointment of Steven van Rijswijk to the Executive Board and the appointment Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh and reappointment of Margarete Haase and Hans Wijers to the Supervisory Board.



