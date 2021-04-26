

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After revealing below average demand for its two-year note auction earlier in the day, the Treasury Department announced on Monday that this month's auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.849 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



The Treasury also sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.850 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



On Tuesday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de