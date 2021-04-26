

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC):



-Earnings: -$11.75 million in Q1 vs. -$127.06 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q1 vs. -$1.14 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $548.74 million in Q1 vs. $517.07 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 2220.0 - 2260.0 Mln



