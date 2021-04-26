

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH):



-Earnings: $131.1 million in Q1 vs. -$16.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.94 in Q1 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $131.1 million or $1.94 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.76 per share -Revenue: $354.2 million in Q1 vs. $208.9 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

