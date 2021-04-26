

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) Monday reported first-quarter profit of C$974 million or C$1.37 per share, down from last year's profit of C$1.01 billion or C$1.42 per share.



Excluding items, Canadian National Railway reported adjusted earnings of C$1.23 per share, up from C$1.22 per share last year.



The company's revenue for the quarter dropped slightly to C$3.54 billion from C$3.55 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.00 per share on revenues of $2.88 billion.



Looking forward to full year 2021, Canadian National now expects double-digit adjusted earnings growth, compared to C$5.31 reported last year. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.73 per share.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings growth in the high single-digit range.



