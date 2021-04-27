

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian mining and metals company South32 Limited (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK) reported that its third-quarter production of metallurgical coal increased 34% to 1.57 million tonnes, from 1.17 million tonnes in the same quarter last year.



Metallurgical coal sales for the quarter rose 10% to 1.54 million tonnes from the previous year.



Worsley Alumina saleable alumina production increased by 1% to 2.89 million tonnes in the nine months ended March 2021.



Hillside Aluminium saleable production decreased by 1% to 537 thousand tonnes in the nine months ended March 2021 as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, despite the impact from increased load-shedding.



South Africa Energy Coal saleable production decreased by 14% to 15.0 million tonnes in the nine months ended March 2021 with reduced demand from Eskom impacting domestic sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

