

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish container logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported preliminary revenue of $12.4 billion and an underlying EBITDA of $4 billion and an underlying EBIT of $3.1 billion for the first-quarter 2021.



Volumes in Ocean increased by 5.7% and average freight rates improved 35% in the first-quarter of 2021 compared to previous year.



The company raised its fiscal year 2021 underlying EBITDA outlook to a range of $13 billion - $15 billion from the prior range of $8.5 billion - $10.5 billion.



The company now expects annual underlying EBIT to be in the range of $9 billion - $11 billion compared to the prior estimation of $4.3 billion - $6.3 billion.



The outlook for the global market demand growth for the full-year 2021 has been revised up to 5-7% from previously 3-5%, primarily driven by the export volumes out of China to the US.



The company will publish its first-quarter interim result on May 5th, 2021.



