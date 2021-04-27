

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group plc (BYG.L) announced the acquisition of a prime 0.9-acre site on Regis Road in Kentish Town, North London for £16.5 million.



This is a strategically located site in Zone 2 and is a high-quality addition to the Group's development pipeline, the company said.



The company noted that it would seek planning permission for a 68,000 sq ft self-storage centre on the site. This acquisition takes the number of stores in the Group's pipeline to 14, of which eight have planning consent.



