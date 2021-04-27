

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of 1.01 billion pounds for the 52 weeks to 25 February 2021 compared to profit of 280.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 481.9 pence compared to profit of 124.7 pence. Adjusted loss before tax was 635.1 million pounds compared to profit of 358.3 million pounds. Loss per share before adjusting items was 287.6 pence compared to profit of 165.4 pence.



Fiscal year statutory revenue from continuing operations declined to 589.4 million pounds from 2.07 billion pounds, previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WHITBREAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de