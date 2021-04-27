

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (ENT.L), formerly known as GVC Holdings plc, confirmed that it has made a revised offer of A$3.5 billion to the Board of Tabcorp Holdings Limited to acquire its Wagering and Media business.



Entain believes that the revised Proposal is compelling both in terms of the value it represents for Tabcorp shareholders in cash, and certainty of deliverability.



Entain noted that the Proposed Transaction would be in-line with its current M&A strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

