

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lagardère reported first quarter revenue of 905 million euros, down 29.8 percent on a like-for-like basis. Revenue for Lagardère Publishing division was 509 million euros, up 11.6% as reported and up 13.9% like for like. Revenue for Lagardère Travel Retail division totalled 341 million euros, down 57.6% as reported and down 56.1% like for like.



At 31 March 2021, the Group's liquidity was at 1.99 billion euros, comprising 890 million euros in cash and cash equivalents and 1.10 billion euros renewable credit facility, which remains entirely undrawn.



