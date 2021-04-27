

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales growth surged in March as restrictions related to the Covid-19 eased, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 19.8 percent month-on-month in March, following a 2.9 percent increase in February.



Sales of clothing and other goods accelerated 101.0 percent monthly in March and those of other consumables increased 32.0 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food and grocery declined 0.3 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales grew 24.2 percent in March, after a 4.9 percent fall in the previous month.



