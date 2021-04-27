

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) Tuesday said it continues to expect the year 2021 to be a transition year, but early indications were of a successful start to the year.



In the agriculture business, in particular, the company sees a market environment that gives an increasingly positive perspective.



At the Annual Stockholders' Meeting, CEO Werner Baumann said, '...we are active in the right industries. After all, few things are more important to people than health and nutrition. And that's where we can make a decisive contribution. We're optimistic for the future.'



Further, Baumann emphasized that all three of Bayer's divisions are set to grow and increase their earning power, reconfirming the mid-term targets presented by the Board of Management at the Capital Markets Day in March.



Despite certain extraordinary charges, Bayer is maintaining its dividend policy of distributing between 30 and 40 percent of core earnings per share. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board have proposed to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting that a dividend of 2.00 euros per share entitled to the dividend be paid for fiscal 2020.



In Germany, Bayer shares were trading at 54.25 euros, down 1.06 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

