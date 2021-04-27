

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $699 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $29.98 billion from $26.03 billion last year.



Centene Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $699 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $29.98 Bln vs. $26.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05- $5.35 Full year revenue guidance: $120.1- 122.1 Bln



