

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.01 billion, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $0.28 billion, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38



