

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.62 billion, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $8.85 billion from $8.08 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.85 Bln vs. $8.08 Bln last year.



