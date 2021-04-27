

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $196.82 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $148.13 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.53 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $478.42 million from $416.78 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $205.53 Mln. vs. $162.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.46 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q1): $478.42 Mln vs. $416.78 Mln last year.



