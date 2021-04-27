

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $689 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $783 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $18.89 billion from $14.97 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $783 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $18.89 Bln vs. $14.97 Bln last year.



