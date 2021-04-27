

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $421 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $361 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $450 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $4.11 billion from $3.73 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $450 Mln. vs. $395 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.



