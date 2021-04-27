

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $267.8 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $81.5 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $316.6 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $316.6 Mln. vs. $155.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVESCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de