

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, environmental solutions company Waste Management, Inc. (WM) raised its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company raised its revenue growth guidance to a range of 12.5 to 13 percent from the prior forecast for a 10.75 to 11.25 percent growth.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 11.0 percent to $16.89 billion for the year.



Further, adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be between $4.875 billion and $4.975 billion and free cash flow is projected to be between $2.325 billion and $2.425 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WASTE MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de