

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has agreed to sell the Myriad myPath Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory, to Castle Biosciences for $32.5 million in cash. myPath Melanoma, LLC, Laboratory is the laboratory that offers the myPath Melanoma test. Myriad expects the transaction to close in its fiscal second quarter.



Paul Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, said: 'The divestiture of Myriad myPath Melanoma will allow Myriad to focus on it's core businesses in Women's Health, Oncology, and Mental Health and provide growth capital for future investment.'



