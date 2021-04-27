

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil made an oil discovery at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. The company said drilling at Uaru-2 encountered approximately 120 feet of high quality oil bearing reservoirs including newly identified intervals below the original Uaru-1 discovery. The well is located approximately 6.8 miles south of the Uaru-1 well.



Separately, ExxonMobil reiterated the company's strategy to capitalize on its industry-leading resources to drive earnings and cash flow growth, maintain a strong dividend, reduce debt and invest in lower-emission technologies.



Darren Woods, CEO, said: 'Our board and management have developed and are executing a strategy which has positioned us for future outperformance relative to peers, including paying a reliable and growing dividend. We are uniquely placed to help society meet its net zero ambitions.'



